Meeting to take place on future of former Rainbow Mall

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, there will be a meeting to provide an update on the Rainbow Centre Civic Improvement Project at the site of the old Rainbow Mall.

Leaders are working on a reuse of the remaining mall space.

They hope to create up to 160,000 square feet of available space that would benefit downtown Niagara Falls and include attractions and entertainment venues.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Conference and Event Center. Masks are required but you can also attend by Zoom.