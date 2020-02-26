Restaurant cherished in Little Italy neighborhood for 60 years is up for sale

Blizzard Warning
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael’s Italian Restaurant in Niagara Falls is up for sale, and its future is uncertain.

The Pine Avenue restaurant has been on the market for three weeks, and its owners tell News 4 that they are selling both the building and the business. The listing price is $975,000.

In a perfect world, they say they’d like a new owner to keep the name, but it’s not a deal-breaker.

The restaurant was started by Michael Capizzi in 1960 in the Little Italy neighborhood and has been cherished by people in Niagara Falls ever since.

