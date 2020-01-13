Ministry to perform at Rapids Theatre

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Industrial metal pioneers Ministry will be at the Rapids Theatre on July 12.

Joined by KMFDM, Front Line and Assembly, the concert will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour prior.

Tickets are $40 in advance and five dollars more on the day of the show. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, go to AfterDarkPresents.com, call (716) 893-2900 or visit After Dark’s office at 630 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo.

Those attending the show must be at least 16 years old and bear identification. People younger than 16 must be admitted with a parent or guardian.