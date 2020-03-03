More than 100 jobs being offered at Niagara Falls Job Fair

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association is sponsoring the 2020 Niagara Falls Job Fair. More than 100 jobs will be offered.

It’s taking place on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the new TReC building by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, located at 616 Niagara St.

Free on-street parking is available along Seventh and Niagara Streets.

A list of available jobs can be found here.

Most positions have an age requirement of 18 and over.

Employers participating include: