Motorcyclist in critical condition after Friday night accident in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls Friday night.

A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson said the man was driving east on the 300 block of Buffalo Avenue around 10:18 p.m. when he wasn’t able to navigate the curve and crashed.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where he’s in critical condition.