Motorcyclist in critical condition after Friday night accident in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls Friday night.
A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson said the man was driving east on the 300 block of Buffalo Avenue around 10:18 p.m. when he wasn’t able to navigate the curve and crashed.
The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where he’s in critical condition.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
