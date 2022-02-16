Movie filming in Niagara Falls will result in Third Street closures

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A movie being filmed in Niagara Falls will result in some intermittent road closures on Wednesday and Thursday.
The closures will impact Third Street from Ferry to Niagara Street. While these closures are in place, police will direct traffic.
Tim Clark, the Buffalo-Niagara Film Office’s Film Commissioner, says the movie being filmed there is “Let It Lie.”
Despite the closure, businesses on the street will remain open.
