NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Film crews for a new movie starring Tom Hanks are set up at the Moonlite Motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
In addition to the motel, crews are also filming on the Maid of the Mist. It doesn’t appear that Hanks himself is in town for the shooting, according to sources.
A Man Called Otto, the movie being filmed in Niagara Falls, is due for release on Christmas. A short summary on film website IMDb described it this way:
“A cranky retired man strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors. A remake of the 2015 Swedish film.”
Known for multiple starring roles in critically acclaimed films such as Toy Story, The Green Mile, Forrest Gump and Cast Away, Hanks, 65, is also a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.
