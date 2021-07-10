Nearly 200 guns bought back at NYS AG and Niagara Falls PD event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Niagara Falls held an event today to make their streets safer.

The state attorney general’s office and the Niagara Falls Police Department sponsored a gun buyback event at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church. People who brought in a firearm received a pre-paid gift card.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says he was very pleased with the turnout.

“We’re getting guns off the streets. I’m actually happy though that the residents, the citizens in the area are taking advantage of this opportunity to get some of these weapons off the street. Even there are weapons that were otherwise just without any particular purpose. They are always just subject of being stolen and then becoming a part of an underground system of using these weapons,” said Restaino.

Folks who gave back a working handgun or assault rifle received a new iPad on top of the gift card.