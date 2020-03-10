New all-electric Maid of the Mist vessels to be named after energy pioneer, local leader

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two new, all-electric, zero-emission Maid of the Mist vessels will pay tribute to an energy pioneer and a leader in the local community.

One of the catamaran-style vessels will be named after Maid of the Mist Chairman and CEO James Glynn, who began his career with the company in the 1950s.

“This is my father’s 70th season with Maid of the Mist,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn. “He has dedicated his life to the attraction. Our newest vessels bring to seven the number of boats he has built since assuming ownership in 1971.”

The other will bear the name of Nikola Tesla — a man whose lifelong dream was to harness the energy of Niagara Falls. Tesla and George Westinghouse later created the world’s first hydroelectric power plant there.

“The alternating current generated could be transmitted far distances, and in 1896 sent power to Buffalo, making it the City of Light,” Glynn said. “What Nikola Tesla did electrified civilization.”

The names of the men will be featured on the boats’ sterns. They’ll be in service starting with the 2020 season.