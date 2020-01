NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Montante Development is unveiling new apartments in Niagara Falls.

The new apartments are on Niagara Street near John Daly Boulevard.

It’s part of a $5 million mixed-use development project.

Company officials say they were able to preserve a lot of the building’s history.

Rent ranges from $850 to more than $1,400 a month.

An open house is scheduled from 1-3 p.m.on Saturday.