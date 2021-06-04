New ‘Gorgeview’ green space at Niagara Falls State Park officially opens

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls State Park is getting bigger as more tourists come to visit the cataracts. Thursday, state and local officials cut the ribbon at the new “Gorgeview.”

The project removed a segment of the Niagara Scenic Parkway and replaced it with a new green space. The price tag was almost $50 million.

State officials say it’s great to see tourists returning to the Falls as more people start traveling again.

“The funniest thing is coming here, there were Texas plates on a car, coming right in front of me and when I veered off, the Texas plates went right down to the Falls. So it really is a national treasure that we have right here,” said NYS Department of Transportation Regional Director Frank Cirillo.

This is the largest expansion of Niagara Falls State Park, since its creation in 1885.