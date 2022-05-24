NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new HAWK signal is scheduled to start operating on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls next week.

HAWK signals, an acronym which stands for “High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk,” look like regular traffic signals, but with more lights intended to assist pedestrians. Here’s how they work, according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

The beacon remains dark until a pedestrian pushes a button to activate it. Yellow flashes are followed by a red signal for drivers and a “walk” indication for pedestrians. Once the walking phase starts coming to an end, the “walk” indication changes to a flashing orange hand that lets pedestrians know they have little time left. While that’s happening, drivers see alternating red indications. The signal then goes dark again.

The new HAWK signal at Hyde Park Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, near Hyde Park Elementary School, will be fully operational starting Tuesday, May 31.