New York State Police, U.S. Border Patrol rescues missing girl from Grand Island Bridge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Troopers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued a missing 12-year-old girl Monday morning.

At 8:45 a.m. yesterday, the City of Niagara Falls Police Department contacted local law enforcement agencies that the girl with special needs was missing from her home.

Police tell News 4 that shortly after that, it was reported the girl was walking on the 190 on the North Grand Island Bridge.

A nearby Border Patrol agent responded and located the girl in the traffic lane near the “crest” of the bridge. The agent immediately activated his emergency lights to yield traffic and began to talk to her.

Officials say she did not respond to the agent and continued to walk on the bridge, putting herself in danger.

Troopers arrived and positioned their vehicle in front of her.

Alongside the agent, they attempted to have a conversation with the girl. Police say the girl became frightened and quickly moved toward the edge of the bridge, indicating she may attempt to jump.

One of the troopers immediately ran over to her, placing the girl safely into his custody and transported her off the bridge.

Police say they then reunited the girl with her family.

According to the officials, although the girl was in below-freezing weather, she was in good physical health with no apparent injuries. Police tell News 4 it was also indicated that the girl was autistic and semi-verbal.