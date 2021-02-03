NFMMC to host vaccine clinic for people of color in effort to address vaccination disparities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and The Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to vaccinate people of color in the City of Niagara Falls.

The clinic is available to people of color in city neighborhoods that fall under New York’s vaccine Priority 1A or 1B groups.

Organizers tell us the community clinic is supported by the Western New York Vaccine HUB.

The HUB is providing the vaccine to the clinic under the condition the doses go to qualifying people of color with an emphasis on the elderly and medically vulnerable, according to NFMMC.

“This effort will address data that shows there are vaccination disparities among this targeted population.” Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

NFMMC says the clinic will take place on February 4 at 1 p.m. at Henry E. Wrobel Towers, 800 Niagara Ave in Niagara Falls.