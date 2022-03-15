NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police said a 7-Eleven store clerk hit a woman with a weapon during an argument Monday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police responded to the store on Niagara Falls Boulevard. There, they say the 32-year-old woman and her boyfriend had got into an argument with the clerk over some milk they just purchased.

According to the woman, the milk had been leaking when she left the store, which led her to try returning it. During the subsequent interaction with the clerk, the alleged attack happened, police say.

While medical personnel arrived to treat a cut on her head, she complained of shoulder pain. It was then discovered that she had also been shot at some point. It’s not clear when that happened.

The woman received treatment at ECMC and has since been released.

The store clerk is facing felonies, but specific charges were not named by police. The incident remains under investigation.