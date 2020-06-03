Niagara County Department of Health investigating cases of potentially rabid animals in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Health is investigating several cases of potentially rabid animals in Niagara Falls.

Officials tell News 4 on May 28, a Niagara Falls Resident, was handing out baby raccoons at the 7/11 store at 1502 Pine Ave.

The Niagara Falls Police Department and the DEC recovered seven of nine total raccoons.

Possession of raccoons is illegal except by a licensed rehabilitator and presents a potential rabies hazard to anyone in direct contact with the animal, health officials say.

The Department of Health asks anyone with information regarding the location of these raccoons to contact them at 716-439-7444 immediately so they can conduct a complete rabies investigation.

Officials are looking into another incident where a Niagara Falls man got bit by a dog on May 26 in the 600 block of 17th Street.

Police took the dog to the Department of Health for rabies testing. Officials say the specimen came back untestable for rabies, therefore presuming the dog was positive.

The police report says the dog could have attacked more than one individual.

Health officials describe the dog as a large black/tan Shepard-Husky mix.

If you were bitten by this dog, the Department of Health once again asks you to contact them immediately.

Officials say human exposure to the rabies virus is fatal unless treated in a timely fashion.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.