NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County gave out sanitizer and cloth face coverings today at Niagara Falls High School.

Today’s distribution was targeted at businesses as they reopen.

Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said it’s important for people to use the PPE, and he sees people around the county, following that advice.

Businesses that still need PPE should contact the Emergency Services Office which is offering it as long as supplies last.