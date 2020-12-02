Niagara County: Health officials site hundreds new positive Covid-19 cases some last week

The Niagara County Department of Public Health, there’s been about 900 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 since last Wednesday.

The county’s public health director says the spike is happening for a number of reasons.

“The highest number is young people. They don’t have one or two contacts, they have 30 or 40, or whatever the number might be. So, that’s what we’re kind of seeing right now in our county,” Daniel J. Stapleton Public Health Director. “We’re waiting to see what happens with Thanksgiving. We figure in about a week to ten days, we’ll be seeing the potential increase from Thanksgiving, but right now the numbers are increasing fairly rapidly.”

To slow the spread, Stapleton says, stay home.

“Everybody knows what they need to do, we know that,” he said. “They just need to do it.”

Right now, only North Tonawanda and a portion of Niagara Wheatfield are in a yellow zone. The rest of the county has not reached color designation.

Get Tested in Niagara County — https://www.niagaracounty.com/Portals/4/Docs/Web%20Social%20Media%20COVID-19%20Testing%20in%20Niagara%20County%20(1).pdf?ver=qGmj5m_Y9XRyPxWPxtd5QQ%3d%3d