Niagara County healthcare workers protest state vaccine mandates

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The protest against New York State’s vaccine mandates continued Wednesday, with a group gathered outside Niagara Falls City Hall. Those protesting say their concerns come from the government, not from their places of employment.

“I can’t imagine there are hospitals that want to go through such struggles,” said Rachel Dunn, who attended the protest. “New York State is mandating it, but they are under the gun, and they don’t know what to do either.”

Two significant hospitals in Niagara County which will be impacted by the vaccination mandate are Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC).

Catholic Health, which oversees Mount St. Mary’s, has 76% of employees vaccinated. NFMMC has 85% of employees fully vaccinated.

The first dose of the vaccine needs to be done for all healthcare workers in New York State by September 27th.