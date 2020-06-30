Niagara County holding free PPE giveaway Thursday in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will host a free mask and hand sanitizer giveaway in Niagara Falls.

County Legislator Dave Godfrey says they immediately began planning one in the falls after last week’s event in Lockport was successful, with the county giving out 2000 bags containing hand sanitizer and masks.

“I’m very happy that our Emergency Services team was able to acquire the next batch of supplies so quickly just as our community enters Phase 4 of reopening,” Godfrey added.

The event is Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. at the Niagara Falls City Market at 779 East Market Street.

Residents will have the option of both a drive-thru and walk-up table to collect the PPE bag.

It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis and will run until 2 p.m., or until they are out of bags.

