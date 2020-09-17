Niagara County holding “walk-up” career fair next Thursday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Next Thursday, September 24, the Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a “mini” walk-up career fair.

Eight companies with open positions have signed up to participate, and officials say they expect more to take part.

The event will be on the front lawn of the Trott Access Building at 1001 11th Street in Niagara Falls, weather permitting.

County officials say those who attend must wear a mask.

Businesses participating include:

Home Depot

Remedy Staffing

Express Employment Professionals

Panera Bread

New Directions

Seneca Niagara Casino

Empower

NFTA

No appointments are necessary.

“Niagara’s WorkSourceOne is all about connecting job seekers with employers and, like so many other things, it has been a challenge during the pandemic,” said Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, Chairman of the Community Services Committee. “That’s why we are excited to be able to offer a mini walk-up career fair, which may not be as expansive as some of our past events, but allows us to help those looking for jobs while maintaining proper safety protocols.”