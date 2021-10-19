Niagara County man collects $95,000 worth of recycling in effort to help community

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man is taking recycling to a whole new level.

He’s collected one million cans and bottles, and he has a special goal for them.

Angelo Sarkees has recycled and saved enough to buy a car — a really nice car.

In total, he’s collected $95,000. But he isn’t going to spend it on himself. Instead, he’s giving it back to the community.

Angelo says he’s going to use the money to help Heart, Love and Soul; Care-N-Share and the Wilson Community Food Pantry.

He says it took a community effort. It’s certainly not a quick process, though. It’s taken more than eight years for Angelo to amass the recycling collection he has.