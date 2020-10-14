Niagara County public defender arraigned on DWI charge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County public defender has been arraigned on a charge of DWI.

Vincent Sandonato, 34, who lives in Niagara Falls, was stopped on Niagara Falls Blvd. on the night of June 23.

The New York State Trooper that pulled him over said Sandonato failed to keep his vehicle in the southbound lane and showed signs of being intoxicated.

Niagara Falls City Court judges recused themselves from this case, so it was transferred to Buffalo City Court. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office was appointed as a special prosecutor.

Sandonato is scheduled to return to court on December 14. He has since been released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, Sandonato could spend up to one year in jail.

