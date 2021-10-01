NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager.
14-year-old Jayla Rose Stover was last seen Friday morning in Niagara Falls. At that time, she was wearing a white t-shirt, black yoga pants and black shoes. Authorities say she has a pink/peach hoodie with her.
Stover, who has ties to the Lockport area, is 5’3″ and 175 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.
Latest Posts
- Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for help finding runaway teen
- Newsfeed Now: Bodycam video shows Gabby Petito discussing fight with Brian Laundrie; TikTokers help return wedding ring
- EverHaunt Haunted Attraction returns to Angola this weekend
- Make-A-Wish Radiothon raises $280,000 for local kids
- Senate confirms Trini Ross as U.S. Attorney for Western District of NY
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.