Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for help finding runaway teen

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager.

14-year-old Jayla Rose Stover was last seen Friday morning in Niagara Falls. At that time, she was wearing a white t-shirt, black yoga pants and black shoes. Authorities say she has a pink/peach hoodie with her.

Stover, who has ties to the Lockport area, is 5’3″ and 175 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.