Niagara County SPCA breaks ground on new surgical suite

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials ushered in a new surgical suite at the Niagara County SPCA today.

Shovels hit the dirt on the new suite this morning.

The more than $1 million project has been in the works for years.

The SPCA says the expansion is important to providing the best care for animals, and the new surgical suite will include something the SPCA has never had before.

“We’re going to have our very own X-ray room. We used to have to send all our animals out for X-rays. This is going to be a big cost-saver for us.”

The facility was previously using a trailer donated by the Erie County SPCA as a temporary surgical suite.