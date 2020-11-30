Niagara County SPCA looking to help six-month-old puppy

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Six-month-old Hemi was seized Sunday after an anonymous caller stated two dogs in a backyard looked to be in rough condition, the Niagara County SPCA said.

Officials say an officer responded and noticed that one dog could not put pressure on its leg. They say Hemi, being the other dog, was emaciated, dehydrated, and could hardly walk.

Hemi’s back leg was swollen and bruised so bad the officer had to carry him, the SPCA said.

He was rushed to Northtowns Emergency and is now in the care of the SPCA.

The Niagara County SPCA started a GoFundMe for Hemi.