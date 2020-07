NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Niagara County SPCA’s new surgical suite on Friday morning.

The $1 million-plus project has been in the works for years, and the SPCA says this expansion is important for providing the best care for animals.

Currently, the facility is using a trailer that was donated by the Erie County SPCA to serve as a temporary surgical suite.

Watch the groundbreaking ceremony below at 11 a.m.