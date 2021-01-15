Niagara County SPCA votes to remove Director of Shelter Operations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Timothy Brennan has been removed as the Niagara County SPCA’s Director of Shelter Operations.

The SPCA’s Board of Directors held a special meeting on Thursday evening and voted to relieve Brennan of his duties, effective immediately.

It is not clear what led to this decision, but it is being called a “personnel matter.”

Amy Lewis is returning as the Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer of the Niagara County SPCA.