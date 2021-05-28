Niagara County vaccination clinics to begin using the J&J vaccine

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will soon be available all over Niagara County. The health department is offering the one-shot vaccine at seven of its clinics this June.

Those clinics will be located all over the county, from Niagara Falls to Wilson to Barker.

Leaders with the health department tell us they’re trying to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

“We’ve definitely pivoted from doing our large drive-thru operations to these smaller clinics. and we are bringing them to different areas of the community. we want to provide we want to provide it in the most accessible way. so yes Johnson & Johnson is a single dose vaccine, one can come and be fully vaccinated at one of our clinics in the month of June,” said Niagara County Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness Elise Pignatora.

Just over half of the people in Niagara County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.