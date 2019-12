NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will host the Thunder of Niagara Air Show on June 19 & 20, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve says the show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who will be celebrating their 75th anniversary season that year.

The show is free and open to the public, and more details will be released in the coming months.