Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station unveils state-of-the-art fitness facility

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station unveiled its new, state-of-the-art fitness facility Saturday.

Work to build the 26,000 square foot facility has been underway for close to two years. The cost, an estimated $14-million.

But the commander at the airbase says this is no ordinary gym.

“We’re driven by specific requirements, that the Department of the Army and the Department of the Air Force have set forth for the men and women in service, also the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard as well. We each have different testing requirements and this state-of-the-art facility is built to support our men and women, our airmen, our marines, our soldiers, and our sailors,” said Col. Carl Magnusson.

The old fitness building that served the airbase for decades, will be demolished.