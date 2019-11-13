Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will soon have new fitness center

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Airmen at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will soon have a new fitness center to stay in shape for the job.

The groundbreaking for the new fitness facility happened today, on base.

The gym will be filled with state-of-the-art equipment. It will help maintain Air Force standards of readiness and fitness.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was on hand for the ground-breaking. she touched on how this facility could help not only those preparing for service but those coming back home as well.

“We are losing far too many veterans to suicide more than we’re losing on the battlefield so while they’re here, while they’re apart of the active military family, we need to address their emotional health needs. And there’s a direct connection between physical health and mental health. We get them on a path of regular exercise with a state-of-the-art facility and then we also stay in touch when they return home, no matter where they served,” Hochul said.

This facility is costing $11.3 million. Hochul said more than $200 million has been invested in the base in the last few years.

It’s expected to open in 2021.