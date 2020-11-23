Niagara Falls attorney charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Attorney Nicholas D’Angelo, 27, of Niagara Falls, was arraigned before a State Supreme Court Justice on a 12 count indictment charging him for sexually assaulting three female victims, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

In the fall of 2016, D’Angelo allegedly met one of the victims through an online dating website and picked her up at her home for an arranged date.

The DA’s office says D’Angelo is accused of pulling over at an unknown location in Niagara Falls and restraining the victim by locking the doors to his vehicle. It’s also alleged that he engaged in sexual intercourse and conduct with the victim forcefully inside his vehicle.

Then on October 26, 2018, D’Angelo allegedly subjected a second woman to sexual contact by forcible compulsion inside his law office in the City of Lockport.

According to Erie County DA John Flynn, D’Angelo is accused of patronizing a third victim for prostitution.

On three separate occasions between August 28, 2019, and October 7, 2019, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and intercourse with the victim at a location in North Tonawanda and his law office in Niagara Falls.

The DA’s office tells News 4, on two other occasions, D’Angelo is accused of having sexual intercourse and engaging in sexual conduct with the victim, who was less than 17-years-old at the time.

The indictment charges D’Angelo with:

One count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class “B” felony

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class “B” felonies

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class “D” felony

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

Two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Three counts of Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the Third Degree, Class “A” misdemeanors

Flynn’s office says a Niagara County grand jury indicted D’Angelo, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office was appointed special prosecutor after the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office recused themselves from the case.

He faces a max of 35 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

D’Angelo is due back on Wednesday, December 9, at 11:30 a.m. for a virtual pre-trial conference and was released on his own recognizance.