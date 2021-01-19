Niagara Falls BOE looking for committee members to help rename schools in honor of Black leaders

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Board of Education is looking to form a committee to help rename elementary schools in honor of Black local or national leaders.

The Niagara Falls City School District says it was recently approached by the organization Men Standing Strong Together. They proposed that up to five elementary schools currently named for streets be renamed.

As part of the Board of Education’s school naming policy, a committee of 10 people must be formed. Those who are eligible include community members, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and students. The group will be led by a sitting board member.

The school district says “The committee will conduct a strong review of the attributes and contributions of a proposed individual before bringing its recommendation to the board.”

It’s been more than 40 years since a school in the district underwent a name change. In 1980, 95th Street School was rededicated in honor of Superintendent of Elementary Education Geraldine Mann. This took place five months after Mann passed away.

“Mann was passionately dedicated to working on integration in the district,” the school district wrote.

All potential committee members must live in Niagara Falls. Anyone who is interested in joining the committee can send an email to District Clerk Judie Glaser at JGlaser@nfschools.net before March 15.