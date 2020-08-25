Niagara Falls cancels 9/11 Memorial Service due to COVID-19 restrictions

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Fire Department has decided to cancel the 9/11 Memorial Service due to COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of the public.

City officials encourage the public to honor the memory of those who died that day privately in place of a public gathering or service.

According to the city, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting a September 11 Day of Service and Remembrance that features a socially distanced gathering at Schoellkopf Park.

“For the past 19 years, the Niagara Falls Fire Department has been holding a service to remember the events of 9/11. Due to the restrictions in social gathering, we must regrettably cancel this year’s memorial service,” Fire Chief Joseph Pedulla said. “Ultimately, public safety is our greatest concern and we believe this is the right decision. We all must do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19. We hope that public will privately honor the memory of those who died. We are hopeful that we will resume this tribute next year, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.”

