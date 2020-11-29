Niagara Falls Catholic Academy moves to remote learning for a week, employee exposed to COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– In an email to families of the Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls they announced students will begin to learn remote starting November 30.

The change comes as the Academy says a staff member was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the person who tested positive was “outside of the school.”

As the school waits for the test results of the staff member who was exposed, students will learn remote for only the week of November 30.

If you’re a guardian of a student, they say you should receive an e-mail from your students teacher with information to setup remote learning.