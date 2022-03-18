NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls brought back its special celebration of St. Patrick’s Day Thursday.

The Short St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned, marching from Old Falls Street to the Niagara Falls Conference Center.

It’s 351 steps long, honoring Saint patrick, and Irish heritage in the Cataract City.

“Our heritage here is really cut through a variety of immigrant communities coming this way. The Irish are certainly a huge part of that and so the celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day is certainly a celebration of the hard-working men and women that built Western New York,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

After the parade was an indoor celebration with music, food, dancers and other entertainment. It was more than St. Patrick’s Day.

Mayor Restaino said Thursday was the 130th birthday of the City of Niagara Falls.