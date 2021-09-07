Niagara Falls chase leads to crash involving four vehicles

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, four vehicles, including a police vehicle, were involved in a crash that stemmed from a chase in Niagara Falls.

Around 4 p.m., police in Niagara Falls attempted to stop an unnamed 25-year-old driver after they say his 2013 Dodge was believed to be involved in a recent shooting.

According to police, the driver tried to evade them, and they say that as he was traveling west on Jerauld Avenue, he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard.

This led to a crash with a northbound Toyota. The Dodge then struck a guardrail and flipped onto its side.

After this, a third vehicle that was headed south on Hyde Park Boulevard collided with the Toyota before rolling into a parked police vehicle on Jerauld.

Police helped the uninjured Dodge driver out of his vehicle and took him into custody. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, along with multiple traffic and vehicle violations. Additional charges may come.

The 76-year-old Toyota driver was treated for minor injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released. Her dog was taken from the scene by a family member.

The 36-year-old driver of the third vehicle was taken to ECMC for a wrist fracture. Her passenger was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries and a four-year-old in the back seat was not injured.

The police vehicle suffered minor damage, but the driver wasn’t injured.