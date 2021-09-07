Niagara Falls chase leads to crash involving four vehicles

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, four vehicles, including a police vehicle, were involved in a crash that stemmed from a chase in Niagara Falls.

Around 4 p.m., police in Niagara Falls attempted to stop an unnamed 25-year-old driver after they say his 2013 Dodge was believed to be involved in a recent shooting.

According to police, the driver tried to evade them, and they say that as he was traveling west on Jerauld Avenue, he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard.

This led to a crash with a northbound Toyota. The Dodge then struck a guardrail and flipped onto its side.

After this, a third vehicle that was headed south on Hyde Park Boulevard collided with the Toyota before rolling into a parked police vehicle on Jerauld.

Police helped the uninjured Dodge driver out of his vehicle and took him into custody. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, along with multiple traffic and vehicle violations. Additional charges may come.

The 76-year-old Toyota driver was treated for minor injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released. Her dog was taken from the scene by a family member.

The 36-year-old driver of the third vehicle was taken to ECMC for a wrist fracture. Her passenger was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries and a four-year-old in the back seat was not injured.

The police vehicle suffered minor damage, but the driver wasn’t injured.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now