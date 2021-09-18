Niagara Falls Church is on a mission to dispel COVID-19 misinformation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls church is taking steps to boost vaccination rates in our community.

St. John’s AME Church teamed up with a number of organizations, for a special press conference Saturday.

Clergy and healthcare providers wanted to explain how serious the pandemic is and address misinformation surrounding the vaccine.

Officials say they wanted to do something, as covid cases continue spiking across the country.

“Distrust is making us hesitant, misinformation is making us fearful, and communication of lies from unreliable sources, such as social media, is the formula that is killing us,” Dr. LaVonne Ansari.

According to the state department of health, 60% of Niagara County’s entire population has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.