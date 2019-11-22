Niagara Falls City Council approves controversial garbage fee

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls City Council voted to approve the controversial garbage fee tonight.

Mayor Paul Dyster recommended the charge that equals about $4 a week to help prop up the city’s 2020 budget.

Dyster says it’s needed because of the casino revenue shortfalls.

Niagara Falls firefighters say that they are happy that the council voted for the fee.

“The results of not having the garbage fee would be devastating cuts to public safety. We understand that it’s not a popular issue. There are residents who come and speak against it at every meeting but we believe those are the few. The silent majority are those who depend on our services the most,” President of Local 714 Mike Sillett said.

The fee will go into effect next year.