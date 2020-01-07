Niagara Falls City Council looking for board candidates

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls City Council is looking for candidates for immediate opportunities and openings in the future for various boards and commissions.

Council Chairman Chris Voccio says, “These are volunteer boards and commissions and require people willing to put in the time and energy to help improve our city.”

Residents in the city who are interested should send their resumes and letters of interest to Voccio at 745 Main Street in Niagara Falls or christopher.voccio@niagarafallsny.gov.