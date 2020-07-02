Niagara Falls City Hall now open with some COVID-19 changes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Thursday City Hall is now open.

Restaino says there will be some changes as a result of COVID-19.

The public entrance to the building will now be the main entrance on Main Street, and handicapped access will be at the ramp entrance off the parking lot. They ask you to use the phone mounted there the get in the building.

Restaino says everyone entering the building must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

City officials tell News 4 if you are going to complete an in-person transaction at the Billing and Collections Office or the County Clerk’s office, you may experience a long wait as each office will be serving only two customers at a time.

They encourage residents to make a payment or submit documents by mail or online.

If you have business with any other city department, officials ask you to call the department and make an appointment.

When arriving for the appointment, officials ask you to give the name of the department you have an appointment with and your name. Someone from the department will meet you and bring you to the location for the appointment.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.