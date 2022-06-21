NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls City Hall was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning due a nearby shooting, a city spokesperson said.

A shooting between people in two vehicles took place on Pine Avenue between 7th and 10th streets, the city said just before 9:30 a.m. One car had been apprehended but the other car was still at large at that time.

The city announced approximately five minutes later that the lockdown was lifted. The city had no other information at this time.