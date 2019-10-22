Niagara Falls City School District applying for federal funding to serve dinner

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara Falls City School District held a meeting on Tuesday to finalize the application for funding to serve dinner for students in after school programs.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says they hope to have the funding by February 1. It would initially begin as a pilot program at Harry F. Abate Elementary.

If successful, Laurrie says it could expand into the high school. The district is looking to do this where there is an abundance of after school programs.

School officials are also looking into family dinners, where parents would also be able to eat for free. Laurrie tells News 4 that would be a few times throughout the school year.

Through federal funding, the district would be the first in Western New York to have this program.