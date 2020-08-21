Niagara Falls City School District nurses detail plan to keep kids safe from COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–School nurses are going to be playing a major role when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19 inside schools.

The nursing staff at Niagara Falls City School District has a detailed plan in place to help keep kids safe from COVID-19, and among other things, part of that plan includes an isolation room.

They are ready to take on the new school year and all the changes COVID-19 brings. The district decided to take on a hybrid reopening plan and that means kids are going to be in the classrooms at least part of the time.

If there is a kid who’s in the classroom and starts to feel sick, his or her traditional trip to the nurses office will change. If the student is showing symptoms of flu or COVID-19, that student is isolated in a special room.

The nurses will be wearing PPE to tend to children in the isolation room. Parents will be called and the kid will be sent home.

Officials says immunizations are also key in keeping kids safe. She says students are required to have all their shots even if they’re going to be in the building part time