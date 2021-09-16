Niagara Falls City School District receiving millions in federal funds for “cradle-to-career” programs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of dollars from the federal government are going to the Niagara Falls City School District for new educational tools that better prepare students for future careers.

Congressman Higgins announced the grant today which will pump more than $2 million into the district every year for the next five years. The money will be spent on the head start and early head start programs — which focus on educating children who come from poverty.

That applies to 46% of children in the city younger than five.

“We live in a very challenging time right now – socially, in our communities. And some of the points that were raised about how important head start can be to the development of young people are critical to changing the narrative in communities all across our country and certainly changing the narrative here in Niagara Falls,” Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino said.

The program will help more than 180 children under the age of five.