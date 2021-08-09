Niagara Falls councilman working to crack down on ATVs driving the city streets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls city councilman is taking steps to crack down on the number of ATV drivers on the city’s streets.

Councilman Bill Kennedy is introducing a new ordinance, that could see riders facing a $2,500 fine and the loss of their vehicles.

Kennedy says he wants to see order in the city.

I’ve lost track of the amount of calls and communication from the residence, asking me — Bill this is out of control, I almost got run over, I opened my door, I almost got it I turned the corner, I was walking and I almost got hit,” said Councilman Kennedy.

Kennedy says he’s all for ATV riding, but he wants people to be safe, and prevent a tragedy.