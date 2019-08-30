2 people unaccounted for as crews investigate Niagara Falls fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fire is out, but crews remain at the scene near 19th St. and Walnut Ave. in Niagara Falls.

The first call came in around 3:30 a.m. One building was fully involved and another was exposed to the fire. Both were a total loss.

High winds proved to be an issue for crews as they worked to extinguish the flames.

Along with the buildings, a power pole ended up catching fire too, and a nearby gas station had to briefly shut down.

News 4 later learned that a third building also suffered water damage.

Neighbors say one apartment in the first building was occupied.

Three adults and one infant are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Two people have yet to be accounted for as crews investigate the fire.

Crews have Walnut Ave. from 19th St. to 21st St. blocked off as they work. It is expected to be closed for a few more hours, as of 6:45 a.m.