Niagara Falls CSD to close on June 18 in honor of Juneteenth

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls City School District is recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday this year. And because of that, school will be closed.

Juneteenth — a celebration of African-American achievements and the end of slavery, will be observed on June 18.

“I am incredibly proud to declare Juneteenth as an official holiday in the Niagara Falls City School District. This new school holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the Black community. It will provide an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today.” Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie

This past June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was going to sign an executive order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees.

The following October, he signed legislation to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.

