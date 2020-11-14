Niagara Falls Customhouse dedicated with historic marker

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino commemorated the Niagara Falls Customhouse today. A historic marker was dedicated on-site.

The historic building served as a prominent trading post, exchanging goods across the United States/Canada border.

Mayor Restaino says the Customhouse was the primary U.S. customs location in the Niagara region for nearly 100 years.

The Customhouse has historic ties to Harriet Tubman, says Ally Spongr Interim Director of the Niagara Falls Heritage Area, “It was at this location that dozens of people who escaped slavery in the American south crossed into freedom, many under the steadfast and unwavering guidance of Harriet Tubman.”







Officials say today’s dedication was to celebrate and honor the history of the Niagara Falls area.

“The current integration of the Niagara Falls Customhouse with the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is a further expression of the importance of this location in history. This historic marker will make public the incredible impact of this building and location have had in the advancement of commerce and, most especially, in the fight for freedom.” Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino

The Customhouse was restored in 2011, followed by integration into the Niagara Falls International Railway in 2016.